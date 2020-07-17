In 2017, a Quebec Superior Court judge ruled Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham should not face trial for the alleged killing of his wife due to the nearly 60-month delay between his 2012 arrest and the start of proceedings. (The Canadian Press)

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a judge’s decision to halt a murder case because of excessive delay, even though the accused man was long ago deported from Canada.

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice.

In 2017, a Quebec Superior Court judge ruled Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham should not face trial for the alleged killing of his wife due to the nearly 60-month delay between his 2012 arrest and the start of proceedings.

In its landmark Jordan decision, the Supreme Court set a 30-month limit between the laying of charges and the conclusion of a trial for superior court cases.

READ MORE: Accused Quebec murderer who was ordered deported will remain detained by CBSA

Thanabalasingham was deported to his native Sri Lanka following his release, but arguments about halting the case continued to play out in the Canadian courts.

Last October the Quebec Court of Appeal said the Crown had not proven any errors in the trial judge’s decision to stay the murder charge.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing
Next story
Two Okanagan business annouce possible COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

Cleanliness kits on offer at Enderby chamber

Products available at wholesale pricing, sourced locally and throughout B.C.

Vernon Performing Arts Centre rolls forward amid COVID-19

VDPAC looks to reopen for small-scale performance and added online opportunities

Thompson Okanagan tourism takes a hit

Lack of international travelers coming to the region causing a devastating impact

Younger volunteers needed at Lake Country health centre to drive seniors to Vernon appointments

The centre, which reopened July 13, is short on volunteers due to pandemic-related protocols

Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in Lumby motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Two Okanagan business annouce possible COVID-19 exposure

World Gym in Kelowna and Poplar Grove Winery in Naramata are confirming COVID-19 exposure

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Rainy, cooler weather reducing forest fire activity in Okanagan

Kamloops Fire Centre reports fewer than average fires this year as of mid-July

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Suspected rattlesnake bite sends Kamloops woman to hospital

The woman was bitten in a wooded area at the entrance to Cooney Bay

Most Read