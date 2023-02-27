Lineup at the weigh scale at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. (RDNO Website)

Delays at the dump in Vernon

Technical issue at outbound scale at North Okanagan landfill

Customers at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (GVDDF) are advised to expect delays due to an issue with the outbound scale.

Normally, customer vehicles are weighed at the inbound scale when entering the site and again at the outbound scale when leaving to determine the tipping fees.

Until the issue with the outbound scale is resolved, all loads will be weighed on the inbound scale both in and out.

Traffic will be moved through the GVDDF as efficiently as possible and customers are asked to follow the signage and traffic control onsite.

“We expect the issue to be resolved before the weekend and ask customers to consider postponing their trips, if possible, to reduce the traffic volume while repairs are underway,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

“The RDNO thanks GVDDF customers in advance for their patience and understanding.”

North Okanagan Regional District

