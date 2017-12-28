Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

Motorists headed out onto the Coquihalla are not only being warned of intense winter weather but also major traffic delays.

Vehicles are backed up near the Portia Interchange due to a heavy volume of traffic.

RELATED: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

More than 20 cm of snow is expected on the Coquihalla with a risk of freezing rain near Hope. Wind is also expected to increase in the afternoon to gusts of 15 km an hour.

The snow will taper off Thursday evening; however Environment Canada is expecting the white stuff to fall again on Friday around noon — up to 15 cm is anticipated.

VSA BC Highway Maintenance has implemented the snowshed protocol for the Coquihalla.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wrong nail polish colour tops worst 911 calls of 2017: E-Comm
Next story
UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Just Posted

Vernon clarifies snow removal policy

Street cleaning priorities divided into three levels

Lumby mailboxes vandalized

Residents offer security warning to other potential thieves

Roads and highways buried in snow

Vernon motorists urged to use caution as 10 centimetres expected today plus more tonight

UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

UPDATE: Snow delays flights at Kelowna International Airport

More than 10 centimetres of snow expected today in the Okanagan

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Most Read