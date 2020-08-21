Delcliffe water quality advisory lifted

North Okanagan Regional District says turbidity levels have returned to normal

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health has lifted a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility.

The area impacted included Delcliffe Road and Cameron Road. The water is supplied to these areas by the Delcliffe water system in partnership with Greater Vernon Water.

Turbidity levels have returned to normal and monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a “good” rating, the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

Staff continue to monitor water quality and work closely with IH. Customers are being informed via road signs, the RDNO website and the Delcliffe Water Utility email alert system.

