A Water Quality Advisory has been lifted for the Delcliffe Water Utility in Vernon Aug. 20, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Delcliffe water quality advisory lifted

North Okanagan Regional District says turbidity levels have returned to normal

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health has lifted a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility.

The area impacted included Delcliffe Road and Cameron Road. The water is supplied to these areas by the Delcliffe water system in partnership with Greater Vernon Water.

Turbidity levels have returned to normal and monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a “good” rating, the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

Staff continue to monitor water quality and work closely with IH. Customers are being informed via road signs, the RDNO website and the Delcliffe Water Utility email alert system.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory lifted for Killiney Beach

READ MORE: Winds will be a challenge for Christie Mountain wildfire

Drinking water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Section of Back Enderby Road to close for two weeks
Next story
VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Pillar of Vernon Farmer’s Market steps down

Ingrid Baron has retired from her post in ninth season as market manager

Penticton Search and Rescue called into action as Christie Mountain wildfire sparks

PENSAR assisted in alerting more than 700 residents of evacuations

Delcliffe water quality advisory lifted

North Okanagan Regional District says turbidity levels have returned to normal

Section of Back Enderby Road to close for two weeks

The road will be closed starting Aug. 24 for the replacement of the Sneesby Creek Culvert

Reiley retires from Coldstream, Roycroft on board

District planner, with 35 years experience, leaving municipality

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Largest Shuswap wildfire being held, no growth expected

Crews have begun the laborious task of building a fire guard around the Barriere Pass FSR fire.

EDITORIAL: It has always been ‘okay to be white,’ it’s a racist way of legitimizing white privilege

It’s time to do more than just take inventory of your advantages, it’s time to use them to make change

Stay out of firefighters way: City of Penticton

Residents are asked to cooperate with any requests firefighters may have or answer questions they ask

RCMP suspect North Shuswap shooting, hit and run linked

Both incidents leading to injuries took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 20

Administrator’s appointment extended at Summerland Seniors Village

Temporary position will continue until Jan. 15, 2021

Chase RCMP respond to report of assault by weed whacker

Sorrento man alleged to have hit Surrey woman with lawn tool

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Most Read