The old Shielings Motel is being demolished for an eventual roundabout to reduce congestion between Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Demolish begins on decrepit Penticton motel units

The city will be turning the property into a roundabout to reduce traffic

Work has begun to demolish the buildings at the former Shielings Motel property.

The property, located on the corner of South Main Street and Galt Avenue, will be partially consumed and turned into a round-about to alleviate long-running congestion issues between South Main Street and Skaha Lake Road.

The property was purchased by the city for $1.46 million in 2020, and following the purchase the 12 occupied buildings on the property were emptied.

“The City, working with partners, was able to assist in the relocation of all of the tenants of the former Shielings Motel,” said, Penticton’s director of development services Blake Laven.

The contract for the demolition was awarded in February, 2021, with the expectation that the property will be cleared before April 15.

READ MORE: Property purchased by City of Penticton to alleviate congestion

Detailed design work on the road work is budgeted for 2021, with the actual construction expected to take place in 2022 depending on budgetary approval.

The roundabout won’t take up the entire property, and the city has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society to put up a housing project on the remaining half-acre.

The project would be built after the construction is complete, and with provincial funding that the society has applied for.

