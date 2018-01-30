Christopher Derickson

Derickson heads Okanagan College board

Westbank First Nation councillor replaces Summerland’s Connie Denesiuk

Former Splatsin Band Chief Gloria Morgan of Enderby has been acclaimed as vice-chair of the Okanagan College board of directors.

Morgan takes over from Chris Derickson, a councillor with the Westbank First Nation, who was elected as board chair Tuesday.

Derickson, a four-year member of the board, replaces Summerland’s Connie Denesiuik, whose six-year term with the board ends in July.

“Education has been and will be a key determinant for our region’s social and economic health, and I’m honoured to have the opportunity to contribute in this role,” said Derickson. “Okanagan College is a vital part of the economic and cultural landscape and I’m focused on ensuring it continues to develop its reputation and contributions.”

Derickson is a partner in Alderhill Planning Inc., which works with government and First Nations communities developing community plans, community engagement strategies, strategic plans and legal research services. He has served on the Westbank First Nation Council since 2012.

Morgan was a Chief of the Splatsin Indian Band from 2001 to 2005 and has been an RCMP officer, a general practice lawyer as well as a Crown prosecutor. She was the president of the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce, and member of the RCMP’s E Division Aboriginal Advisory Committee, and served on the board of the Provincial Community Co-ordination for Women’s Safety.

“Okanagan College has much to offer in terms of providing the educational opportunities that can serve all people, employers, marginalized groups, and all our communities,” said Morgan. “I’ve seen its strengths and capacity in the short time I have been on the Board and I want to see that grow further.”

Morgan has been on the board since 2016.

She was recently appointed to the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council and served on the BC Patient Care and Quality Review Board. She was the recipient of the Community Leader Awards – Community Builder award 2016, North Okanagan.

