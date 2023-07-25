The KCC will be receiving upgrades in virtually all outdoor areas of the club. (Contributed)

‘Deteriorating’ Kalamalka Country Club prompts $3.2M revitalization

Membership approval has approved the borrowing of $2.5M for substantial upgrades to the club

The Kalamalka Country Club (KCC) is boosting $3.2 million into the grounds for substantial upgrades.

The KCC has been looking for funds for their revitalization plan since 2013 as the current grounds have “slowly deteriorated, to the degree that the courts are unsafe and the grounds are in dire need of repair and upgrade,” according to club documents.

Now, the 2023 Revitalization Plan has officially been approved, after members approved the financing.

Main works to be done include the full reconstruction of the three tennis courts. Court one will be removed to become a multi-use court, which will include lines for pickleball and tennis. Lighting for two courts have been approved.

In addition, the existing barbecues will be relocated to the west of the clubhouse, with a new concrete pad put in place. This allows for the barbecues to be closer to the kitchen and allows for construction of a handicap access ramp from the parking lot.

Other upgrades include: widening of driveways, relocating existing playground, new bike and boat racks, enhanced security, wheelchair accessible access and new retaining walls.

Total cost of the project is tabbed for $3.2 million, with $700,000 coming from the KCC’s reserve fund.

The current 650 members will be seeing a $154 increase in their membership dues in 2024 to make the revitalization plan a reality.

