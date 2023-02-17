Starting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, 32nd Avenue and 38th Street will be closed between Alexis Park Drive, 30th Avenue and Bella Vista Road while crews upgrade water infrastructure. The roads are expected to reopen by the end of that same day. (City of Vernon image)

Detour ahead for Vernon roads in Bella Vista area

A portion of 32nd Avenue and 38th Street will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22

Heads up, Vernon drivers: a detour will be in effect next week while crews upgrade water infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, both roads will be closed between Alexis Park Drive, 30th Avenue and Bella Vista Road and will be accessible to local traffic only.

The roads are expected to reopen by the end of that same day, Feb. 22. Timelines may change if emergencies arise, the city said in a press release.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions,” the release states. “The city appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.”

