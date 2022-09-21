Detour ahead for Vernon’s 35th Street

Crews will be upgrading utilities in the area starting Thursday, Sept. 22

A brief detour for a portion of 35th Street in Vernon will be in place this week, starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Morning Star file photo)

Motorists in Vernon are being advised of a detour on 35th Street beginning this week.

The brief detour will be in place for a portion of the street while crews upgrade utilities in the area.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 35th Street will be accessible to local traffic only between 31st Avenue and 32nd Avenue.

All other traffic will be detoured.

The work is expected to wrap up the same day.

“Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise,” the city said in a press release.

Businesses on the street will still be accessible to pedestrians.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and consider taking alternative routes.

“Please be sure to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction and detour zones,” the city said, while thanking the public in advance for their patience while the work is being completed.

