The section between 20th street and Pleasant Valley Road will be closed for the day on Thursday, March. 2. (City of Vernon)

Detour for portion of 43rd Avenue expected Thursday

Work is expected to wrap up by 3:30 p.m.

A detour will be set up around 43rd Avenue in Vernon this week, as city crews upgrade sewer utilities.

Work between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th street will close 43rd Avenue starting at 7 a.m., on Thursday, March 3. Local trafic and transit will be able to access residences and businesses in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. the same day. The timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Slight delays are to be expected for motorists in the area, but every effort wil be made to minimize disruptions.

“For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage,” the city said.

ConstructionTrafficVernon

