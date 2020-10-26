Detour in effect on 31st Street in Vernon

Motorists travelling 31st Street this week will have to take a small detour while work is underway on the sanitary trunk main.

Work is expected to conclude by Friday, Oct. 30, but in the meantime, the street will be closed between 48th and 43rd avenues starting Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Crews will be flushing and conducting CCTV work on the sanitary trunk main between 4-9 a.m. every day.

The area will remain open for local traffic only.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause.

