A conceptual rendering of the Silver Star Road multi-use path. (City of Vernon image)

Detour on Vernon’s Silver Star Road as multi-use pathway drives ahead

The detour will be in place for the next couple of weeks

Construction is underway for the next phase of a multi-use pathway along Silver Star Road in Vernon.

The final grading has begun and crews are getting ready to pave the section of pathway between Blackcomb Way and BX Elementary School.

While the work is being done, a detour will be in effect for the next couple weeks. During construction hours, northbound traffic will be detoured along Star Road while southbound traffic will continue on Silver Star Road.

Silver Star road will be reopened in both directions outside of construction hours.

“Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures,” the city said.

Once complete, the multi-use pathway will provide a new active transportation route between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road.

For more information on this project and other infrastructure projects, visit vernon.ca/infrastructure.

