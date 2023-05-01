Work commences on a portion of Vernon’s Bella Vista Road this week, resulitng in detours on a portion of the road May 3-5. (City of Vernon photo)

Detours in effect for work on Vernon’s Bella Vista Road

Work runs May 3 to 5

A daytime detour will be required for a portion of Vernon’s Bella Vista Road this week.

Crews will be conducting service installations between Wednesday and Friday (May 3 – 5). As a result, Bella Vista Road will be closed between Allenby Way and Skyview Road from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily.

During the road closures, Vernon Regional Transit and emergency vehicles will have through access maintained; however, traffic patterns will be changed for all other vehicles. Below are the detour notes for residents in the area.

For residences located along Crosby Road and its connecting streets:

To access your property, use Bella Vista Road from the east side of the road closure.

For residences located along Bella Vista Road west of Skyview Road and including Skyview Road and its connecting streets:

To access your property, use Tronson Road and access from the west side of the road closure.

All other motorists are asked to avoid the area between May 3 – 5 to reduce congestion to the area.

The work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 5. Timelines may change if emergencies arise.

For the safety of workers and public please obey traffic control signage and slow down in the area.

