Detours on again until fall on Vernon side streets

Work to replace aging infrastructure and improve roads across the community will see some disruption near the city’s core.

Crews will begin the reconstruction of 37th Avenue between 31st and 32nd Street (Highway 97) on Monday, March 28. The work will include the replacement of water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer utility lines, as well as road and sidewalk pavement.

This block will be closed to through traffic during construction; however, detours will be in place and pedestrian access will be maintained for area businesses.

“Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses,” the city of Vernon said.

Once the work is substantially completed on 37th Avenue, crews will begin reconstruction of 38th Avenue, also between 31st and 32nd Street.

“To minimize the impacts of these projects on residents and local businesses, only one of the avenues will be under construction at a time to allow for more convenient vehicle access in the area. Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour areas, and to watch carefully for workers and other travelers.”

Both projects are expected to be completed by fall 2022.

The 37th Avenue and 38th Avenue reconstruction projects are part of council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the city provides. Funding for the projects has been provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

“The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as this work is being completed.”

For more information on this and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.

READ MORE: B.C. to provide one-time $110 rebate to relieve high gas prices

READ MORE: Cactus Club opening later this year in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureTransportation