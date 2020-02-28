Developer of RV resort west of Revelstoke ordered to stop selling lots

The Superintendent of Real Estate has serious concerns that buyers may not receive their purchase

Site map of Mountain View Resort, which is near the Enchanted Forest roughly 30 km west of Revelstoke. (Web)

The developer of an RV resort west of Revelstoke has been ordered to immediately stop selling lots.

An urgent order was issued by the Superintendent of Real Estate to directors of numbered company 1216920, which are Donna Marie Breen, Robert James Doornenbal and Marty Fletcher. The numbered company is developing Mountain View Resort.

Micheal Noseworthy, superintendent, came to the opinion that the developer broke the Real Estate Development Marketing Act, based on statements from the witnesses who filed the complaint as well as brief research done by staff.

Noseworthy decided to forgo an investigation and hearing, in order to protect the public interest, saying in his decision document that there are serious concerns that the buyers will not get what they agreed to purchase.

Another concern was the outcome of an ongoing court case between the current property owner and the previous property owner, which could impact not only the value or price of the units but also whether or not units should be purchased at all.

He is also concerned that buyer’s may be at risk of losing their deposits.

Noseworthy is requiring that the developer stop marketing the units, place all deposits received from buyers with a brokerage, lawyer, notary public or prescribed person and to file a new disclosure statement that discloses all facts.

According to an information package from Mountain View Resorts’ website, the company was planning on hosting an open house Feb. 29 and March 1.

The proposed development includes 120, full service, permanent RV lots as well as mineral pools and a playground.

The Office of the Superintendent of Real Estate is seeking information from existing or prospective buyers who have spoken with the developer or their representatives by calling 1-855-999-1883 or emailing realestat@gov.bc.ca

A news release from the office said that buyers should contact a laywer.

