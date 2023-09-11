Diabetes support workshops coming to Vernon

The two two-hour workshops are sponsored by the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services.

The opportunity to learn more about support networks for diabetes is coming to Vernon.

On Monday, Nov. 20, a two-hour class (from 6-8 p.m) will be presented on kids with type one diabetes (T1D): support and tools for coping.

Open for T1D kids only, it is best for those aged eight and older. The workshop will help kids learn tools for working through frustration, as well as how to safely communicate their needs to peers and adults.

Then, on Friday, Nov. 24, a two-hour workshop will be presented on parenting/supporting a child with type one diabetes. This workshops is geared towards educating parents and caregivers on how to support kids who have been diagnosed with T1D.

“Learn to create a positive and supportive environment and ask our group coordinators all the questions you would like answered without judgment,” said the news release.

Both sessions are free, but require pre-registry through phone (250-545-3572) or email: groups@noyfss.org.

The workshops are sponsored by the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services and the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

