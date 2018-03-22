Dialysis chairs fundraising target close

Vernon woman, 93, hoping to raise $60,000 for 10 new chairs; has raised enough money for eight

Here is the article and picture from last night. From the left is Bill Balcaen (Presiden of Legion), Chandel Schmidt (KGH Foundation), Janice Clements, John Miller (VP of Legion). Let me know if you need anything else or have any questions. Vernon Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 president Bill Balcaen (left) and vice-president John Miller (right) donate $6,000 to Vernon Dialsysis Clinic new chairs campaign members Chandel Schmidt (second from left) and Janice Clements. (Photo submitted)

Eight down, two to go.

Vernon’s Beryl Nerling’s goal to raise enough money for 10 new dialysis chairs for the Vernon Dialysis Unit is close to fruition.

Nerling, 93, has had a long and active life. After serving her country in the Second World War, she raised a family and volunteered for numerous organizations. She has faced many challenges with spunk and determination.

Two years ago it was determined that Nerling’s kidneys were no longer functioning adequately. It is the kidneys’ role to perform the vital task of removing waste products from the blood. Unfortunately for Nerling, it meant she had to go on hemodialysis for the rest of her life.

“Hemodialysis literally means ‘cleaning of the blood,’” said longtime friend Janice Clements. “It is a treatment where the hemodialysis machine acts as an artificial kidney. This requires her to go to the local dialysis centre three days a week for three-to-four hours per visit.”

Finding herself in this predicament, Nerling decided to focus her energy on making life better for Vernon’s dialysis patients by launching a fundraiser for new dialysis chairs in December of last year.

The new chairs have small electric motors which allow both patients to easily adjust their chair for comfort, and nurses to conveniently position the patient without compromising safety. They also have the capability of positioning a cycling unit in front of the patient, enabling patients to get some light exercise during the procedure which provides proven benefits.

At a cost of $6,000 per chair, Nerling’s goal is $60,000.

“The campaign has been going like gangbusters,” said Clements. “With the recent generous donation of $6,000 by the local branch of the Ropyal Canadian Legion, the campaign has raised enough funds for eight chairs ($48,000).”

A donation to this worthy cause will improve the lives of dialysis patients in Vernon every day.

Information on how to donate:

Visit our facebook page www.facebook.com/vernondialysischairs

Visit the website, kghfoundation.com. Under the ‘Donate now’ page, click on General ‘Donate now’. Fill out donation information and scroll down to the fund designation drop-down menu and select ‘Kidney-Dialysis Clinic Vernon’ (Kelowna General Hospital manages all renal programs).

Mailing a cheque with the subject line: Kidney Care-Dialysis unit fund, Vernon Dialysis Fundraiser to: KGH Foundation 2268 Pandosy Street, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1T2.

Drop off a cheque at the Vernon Dialysis clinic located at #700 3115 48th Avenue, Vernon, (across the parking lot from the north end A&W restaurant).

All donations over $20 will receive a charitable receipt.

If you would like more information on Beryl’s fundraising campaign please contact:

Janice Clements: Ph: (250) 308-5782; E-mail: Janice.footcare@gmail.com or Beryl Nerling: Ph: (250)275-8941.



