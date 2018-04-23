The City of Vernon commenced a major capital project Monday at 30th Street and 27th Avenue. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Digging up downtown

Road work closes off 30th Street this week

Construction is blooming around town.

Along with the major Kalamalka Road closure, while a trail connection is being built, Vernon has several other road work projects underway.

One of which is has closed 30th Street, from north of 35th Avenue to 37th Avenue, for the week. The work is, according to the city: “an investment in the infrastructure that helps make Vernon a great place to live.”

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and can be accessed during construction.

