The Blessings in a Backpack campaign donated more than 200 backpacks to the guests of the Upper Room Mission in Vernon on Dec. 23, 2019. (Contributed)

Dinner, backpacks served to needy in Vernon

More than 200 backpacks were donated to the guests of the Upper Room Mission on Monday

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission handed out more than 200 backpacks to its guests in only two hours on Dec. 23.

“The Mission saw tremendous support for the Blessings in a Backpack campaign,” general manager Naomi Rouck said.

The 2019 Blessings in a Backpack campaign saw more than 300 backpacks and donations of clothing and hygiene items.

“Everyone who walked through the door was incredibly grateful that there are people in the community looking out for them,” Rouck said.

Following the backpack deliveries, the Upper Room Mission and its dedicated and hardworking volunteers fed 183 guests a full Christmas dinner Monday afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone who made Monday’s Christmas dinner a reality,” Rouck said. “Without our incredible volunteers, dinner at the Mission would not have been possible.”

The Upper Room Mission is closed for the holidays and will re-open Monday, Dec. 30.

