A food waste diversion program is working great in Chilliwack. The Regional District of North Okanagan is gauging interest in a food waste organics program for the region. (Chilliwack Progress - photo)

Directors look to expand North Okanagan organics programs

Regional district directors to gauge interest on food waste organics program for area

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will consult with businesses, electoral areas and member municipalities to gauge interest in creating a food waste organics program for the region.

The direction was given by the RDNO board of directors Feb. 27, and the motions will be before the board for final approval on Wednesday (4 p.m., RDNO office).

After consultation, if interest is shown the RDNO will issue a Request for Proposal or Expression of Interest for the collection and processing of disposal of food waste organics. This approach allows contractors to offer their solution to the RDNO for consideration.

RELATED: RDNO seeks public input on solid waste plan

“Diverting food waste from the garbage can be a big undertaking for residents, municipalities, and businesses, so we need to make sure the interest exists before implementing programs and regulations,” said Kevin Acton, RDNO chairperson. “Approximately 35 per cent of household waste is organic material that comes from your yard or kitchen, and while we have programs in place to process yard and garden waste in eco-friendly ways, we think it’s time to look into processing food waste as well.”

In addition to speaking with businesses, electoral areas, and member municipalities, the RDNO will consult with community gardens to determine the feasibility of adding community organics drop bins at the community gardens.

RELATED: New drop-off for North Okanagan yard waste

Adding food waste to diversion programs would expand upon the RDNO’s existing yard and garden organics programs, such as the RDNO-Gro program.

The RDNO also offers a $30 rebate for selected composters and vermicomposters purchased at participating retailers.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police incident unfolds in Kamloops
Next story
B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Just Posted

Dust advisory issued for Vernon – again

Ministry of Environment, Interior Health issue second advisory in as many weeks due to conditions

Directors look to expand North Okanagan organics programs

Regional district directors to gauge interest on food waste organics program for area

Vernon rink tastes Brier defeat

Defending champs Team Canada roll past Jim Cotter’s rink 10-4 Monday morning in Brandon

Vernon’s Salt Fowler Team earns top honours

Team brought home numerous awards from the RE/MAX International Conference

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cold throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting Vitamin D and chills

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Okanagan cab company phone number allegedly hacked

Two cab companies meet today about the issue

Sounds and sights of Cuba centre stage at Vernon Performing Arts Centre

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Cuba Vibra! March 15

Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Cree Road in Kamloops is currently shut down

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

New president for The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan

Cassidy deVeer has been named president and is the first woman to step into the role

Summerland-based music agency continues to grow

Sakamoto Agency expanding its presence into Europe

Most Read