Directors recommend water rates bylaw

GVAC directors approve bylaw that shows 2.9 per cent hike for users, 3.7 per cent for agriculture

Final approval is still needed by the Regional District of North Okanagan, but a hike in water rates is on tap.

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee directors are recommending adopting the Greater Vernon Water Rates Imposition bylaw.

Directors voted to recommend adopting a bylaw that would see implementation of three-year rates for 2018-2020. The rates would be effective April 1 this year, and Jan. 1 for 2019 and 2020.

A one per cent increase over inflation in the metered consumption rate and infrastructure base would be inlcuded for all three years, resulting in a 2.9 per cent hike.

There would be a 3.7 per cent increase in 2018 and 2019 for agriculture and a 2.9 per cent hike in 2020.

The master water plan, endorsed by the RDNO board in November, and accepted by Interior Health in January, sets a long-term goal of 20 years of an annual average life cycle investment of $9 million to $13.5 million per year to ensure sustainibility of the Greater Vernon Water Utility. A financial implementation strategy recommends a short-term goal of a five per cent rate increase phased in over five years over and above inflation.

“What staff have done makes sense,” said Area C director Mike Macnabb. “It’s secure. It’s a signal to customers of what we’re going to do over time. Agriculture agreed to the increase. We’ve had these discussions. We have a utility to run and that shouldn’t be predicated on found money (government grants).”

Coldstream directors Jim Garlick and Doug Dirk and Vernon director Bob Spiers were opposed.

“This is about lobbying and moving into the future, not dismantling the master water plan,” said Dirk of Thursday’s debate.

Added Garlick: “I’m not dismantling the master water plan. It’s how are we going to pay for it. One hundred per cent of users get water from Greater Vernon. We have a large stake in this.”

Previous story
Okanagan company helps ‘meat’ the need for Alzheimer’s support
Next story
14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

Just Posted

Directors recommend water rates bylaw

GVAC directors approve bylaw that shows 2.9 per cent hike for users, 3.7 per cent for agriculture

BX Press picked from the crop

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards winners are…

Montreal pianist to perform with NOCCA

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association presents Charles Richard Hamelin March 15

Tourism minister unveils new marketing campaign

Province to spend $150,000 to promote wine and food tourism

Hope on horizon for Good Food Box

Volunteers hope to have North Okanagan program running again in April

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in your community this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Team Canada vows to ‘give it all we’ve got’ in world curling finals

Langley-based curlers are back at the world junior championships for a second year, vying for gold.

B.C. championship Saturday schedule all set

Four games left to crown senior boys basketball champions at Langley Events Centre

Canucks score early, but Wild rally for 5-2 victory

Eric Staal scores the winner as Minnesota wins in Vancouver

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Okanagan program to target ‘rats of the sky’ where they roost

Research shows destructive starlings prefer the roosting appeal of dairy farms in the North Okanagan

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Most Read