Directors recommend water rates bylaw

GVAC directors approve bylaw that shows 2.9 per cent hike for users, 3.7 per cent for agriculture

Final approval is still needed by the Regional District of North Okanagan, but a hike in water rates is on tap.

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee directors are recommending adopting the Greater Vernon Water Rates Imposition bylaw.

Directors voted to recommend adopting a bylaw that would see implementation of three-year rates for 2018-2020. The rates would be effective April 1 this year, and Jan. 1 for 2019 and 2020.

A one per cent increase over inflation in the metered consumption rate and infrastructure base would be inlcuded for all three years, resulting in a 2.9 per cent hike.

There would be a 3.7 per cent increase in 2018 and 2019 for agriculture and a 2.9 per cent hike in 2020.

The master water plan, endorsed by the RDNO board in November, and accepted by Interior Health in January, sets a long-term goal of 20 years of an annual average life cycle investment of $9 million to $13.5 million per year to ensure sustainibility of the Greater Vernon Water Utility. A financial implementation strategy recommends a short-term goal of a five per cent rate increase phased in over five years over and above inflation.

“What staff have done makes sense,” said Area C director Mike Macnabb. “It’s secure. It’s a signal to customers of what we’re going to do over time. Agriculture agreed to the increase. We’ve had these discussions. We have a utility to run and that shouldn’t be predicated on found money (government grants).”

Coldstream directors Jim Garlick and Doug Dirk and Vernon director Bob Spiers were opposed.

“This is about lobbying and moving into the future, not dismantling the master water plan,” said Dirk of Thursday’s debate.

Added Garlick: “I’m not dismantling the master water plan. It’s how are we going to pay for it. One hundred per cent of users get water from Greater Vernon. We have a large stake in this.”