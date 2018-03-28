Dirty Mutter event headed to Kelowna

Kelowna to welcome canine obstacle course

Does your furry friend have what it takes to be named the dirtiest dog of the Okanagan?

Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. and Results 4 Life Fitness Inc. have joined forces to create the Okanagan’s first muddy canine adventure course, Dirty Mutter.

“There is no shortage of people, myself included, who are obsessed with their dogs,” said Dustyn Baulkham, Executive Producer of RUPC. “Dirty Mutter provides an new opportunity for locals to participate in a fun and dirty event with their furry loved one”.

Dirty Mutter is similar to the beloved Tough Mudder, only contestants will be taking part in the race with their canine companion. A comparable and wildly popluar fundraising event in Europe, the Muddy Dog Challenge, has grown from one to six different locations in recent years.

READ MORE: TOUGH MUDDER EVENTS HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR AWHILE

“My passion for fitness, obstacle courses and animals has definitely helped fuel our concept,” said Rhonda Laturnus, Owner of R4L. “We’re so excited to watch our project finally come to life!”

“The icing on the cake is that we get to come together and support a really important charity” adds Baulkham. Dirty Mutter is teaming up with Paws It Forward, a local charity that rescues and rehabilitates dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected or abandoned. Participants will need to raise a minimum of $100 which will be donated to Paws It Forward. Baulkham and Laturnus hope to raise $10,000 for the charity.

The event will take place in Black Mountain on Sept. 8, 2018. Registration information for the event will be announced shortly.

Keep up to date with Dirty Mutter on the Facebook event page and sign up for email updates.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

 

Previous story
Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools
Next story
Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

Just Posted

College approves $112 million budget

New programs and student support among highlights of budget

Salon raising mental health awareness

Vernon’s O’Haira’s The Salon owner and team looking to give back to community in April

District of Coldstream approves proposed tax hike

Coldstream residents will likely see a tax increase of 3.50 per cent

BC 55 Plus Games generated more than three million in economic impact for Vernon and area

Games had an “intangible” impact on Vernon and area

Police seek more witnesses to a streak of crimes

A Vernon man has been arrested and charged

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Dirty Mutter event headed to Kelowna

Kelowna to welcome canine obstacle course

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Star Gazing: The double planet

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Trump’s early morning tweets: gun laws and North Korea

Trump says Second Amendment won’t be repealed and there is a good chance North Korean leader will do ‘what is right’

Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

President Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Most Read