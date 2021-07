Disassembly begins after deadly Kelowna crane collapse; evacuation order partially lifted

The collapsed crane at a downtown Kelowna construction site is slightly shorter on Wednesday, July 14, after crews completed the first stage of its disassembly. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) The crane on Tuesday, July 13, before crews began the dismantling process. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) The crane pictured here in operation on March 26, 2021, before it collapsed while being taken down on Monday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file photo)

Crews are beginning the process of disassembling the crane that collapsed and killed five people in downtown Kelowna earlier this week.

The deconstruction will be done in stages, with one phase already completed safely on Wednesday, July 15. As a result, several properties have been removed from the evacuation order.

Residents and businesses at the following addresses can now return:

547 Bernard Avenue

549 Bernard Avenue

565 Bernard Avenue

567 Bernard Avenue

571 Bernard Avenue

575 Bernard Avenue

108, 591 Bernard Avenue

200, 591 Bernard Avenue

597 Bernard Avenue

612 Bernard Avenue

1475 Bertram Street

St. Paul Street remains closed to vehicle traffic but is open to pedestrians. Bernard Avenue is still closed to vehicles at Richter Street but is also accessible to people on foot. All businesses on St. Paul Street and Bernard Avenue are open, including The District on Bernard.

For those returning home, power may have been off for several days. Interior Health has some useful tips to address potential food spoilage for homeowners and commercial facilities.

A number of properties on Bertram and Bernard remain under evacuation order.

“Only when the next stage of crane disassembly has occurred and it is deemed safe will the evacuation order be fully rescinded. This may take several days,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in a news release.

The evacuation order remains in effect for the following addresses:

1450 Bertram Street

1464 Bertram Street

1468 Bertram Street

1476 Bertram Street

1488 Bertram Street

1441 St. Paul Street

100, 1449 St. Paul Street

101, 1449 St. Paul Street

204 1449 St. Paul Street

204A 1449 St. Paul Street

100 1461 St. Paul Street

105, 1449 St. Paul Street

106 1449 St. Paul Street

200 1449 St. Paul Street

200A 1449 St. Paul Street

201 1449 St. Paul Street

202 1449 St. Paul Street

203 1449 St. Paul Street

203A 1449 St. Paul Street

200 1461 St. Paul Street

1471 St. Paul Street

City of KelownaKelownaKelowna Crane CollapseOkanagan