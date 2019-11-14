Disciplinary hearing date set for South Okanagan pharmacy

The B.C. College of Pharmacists has set a date for the disciplinary hearings of the Penticton pharmacy that came under investigation following the overdose death of a teenager, in 2017, who was employed by the business.

The notice published on the college website stated the hearing for Sunrise Pharmacy owner Joelle Mbamy is set for Dec. 4 and arose out of two investigations performed by the investigators with the college in November and March 2018.

The 15-year-old employee, who lived in Penticton, was found unresponsive in his home on the morning of Sept. 19, 2017, according to the BC Coroners Service report. It was later determined he died of acute drug toxicity.

The coroners report released in September said the teen’s heart showed signs of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is listed as a contribution to his death.

According to the college notice the November investigation raised more allegations related to her conduct as the owner of Sunrise Pharmacy. It uncovered she had been dispensing medication without a prescription, dispensing prescriptions medication contrary to the terms of a prescription and operated a pharmacy without a license, among others, the notice reads.

As a result of the college’s investigations, Sunrise Pharmacy was restricted from dispensing any narcotic or controlled drug substance intended for opioid agonist treatment in June.

Mbamy filed a petition in September claiming the teen’s death, which occurred a year and a half before the interim order, had been investigated and determined conclusively by RCMP that she was no way involved. But Penticton RCMP told the Western News at the time they believed the file was still open with the BC Coroners Service.

The hearing will take place at the B.C. College of Pharmacists office in Vancouver on Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

