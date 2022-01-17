Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

Dogs were carefree today, while their owners are concerned about a body that was found at the Glenmore dog park yesterday (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

The day after RCMP descended on a dog park in Glenmore following the discovery of a woman’s body, the area was quiet with few pet owners visiting the park.

The death is now being investigated by Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit as suspicious after police were called to the park in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road just before 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 16).

Despite being on the scene, Sunday, at the same time as the police, Megan Schultz returned to the park on Monday with her dog Shiva. She said that although her friends are worried for her safety and have asked her to stay safe, she is not concerned about the Jan.16 event. She believes the body was dumped and that the death didn’t occur at the park.

Megan said the park was busy on Sunday, as it is on many weekends. RCMP and media had blocked the south entrance to the park but it was cleared by later in the day.

Chantal Rainville was also at the dog park with her pup on Monday but had no idea a woman’s body had been discovered in the area the day before. She said she comes to the park all the time, including at night, but is now concerned.

“I’ve never felt unsafe here before, but that is terrifying. I come here at night all the time,” said Rainville.

Empty alcohol bottles and cans were scattered around the parking lots and some commented that the area is sometimes frequented for partying.

Across the street from the park is the Glenmore Landfill, however, manager Scott Hoekstra said none of his employees noticed anything suspicious on Saturday or Sunday.

Investigators are working to identify the woman. Details about her age, ethnicity and description are being withheld at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, stated Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“We are aware that many people use the dog park and they begin arriving early in the morning. The investigators are looking to speak with anyone who attended the dog park before 8:45 a.m., whether or not they saw anything, we want to hear from them,” she said.

A tipline has been established and people are asked to call 250-470-6236 to speak with an investigator.

This is the third body of a woman discovered in Kelowna since September.

On Sept. 19, Krystal Moyan was found dead on Highway 33 in Rutland. Her death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation, with RCMP not releasing any other details at this time.

Then on Oct. 29, a woman’s body was found in a vehicle in the 1800-block of Vasile Road. According to Cpl. Lobb, the investigation into this death has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service and is not considered criminal in nature.

Cpl. Lobb also confirmed that these two deaths are not linked and the investigation into Sunday’s incident is still in its early stages and therefore could not comment further.

