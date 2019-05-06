Discussions, resolutions highlight SILGA for North Okanagan reps

Annual four-day gathering of Southern Interior Local Government Association held in Penticton

Courtesy of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Municipal and regional district representatives from the North Okanagan were kept busy at the Southern Interior Local Government Association’s annual convention.

The gathering ran from April 30 to May 3 in Penticton.

“There were some talks that were relevant to RDNO like the conservation fund, which is something we are moving forward with,” said David Sewell, Regional District of North Okanagan chief administrative officer.

This was the first SILGA convention for Amanda Shatzko, Area C director.

“I met many officials and have had a chance to listen and learn about important services and topics that affect our community,” she said.

RELATED: Proposed backcountry closures for caribou recovery a concern

Delegates at SILGA also considered numerous resolutions.

One of the resolutions proposed by the City of Vernon called on provincial ministries to undertake community consultation, including with the local government, prior to introducing any new project that may significantly impact the character of that community.

Another resolution presented by the City of Vernon urged the Union of B.C. Municipalities to lobby the provincial government to significantly fund wildland urban interface fuels treatments, provide fire resilient communities and to maintain an effective wildfire response capability.

SILGA is comprised of elected officials from 37 municipalities and regional districts in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen and Fraser Canyon regions. Representatives from the District of Coldstream also attended SILGA.

The 2020 SILGA convention will be in the North Okanagan.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
