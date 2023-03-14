This is a file photo of wild horses on Highway 97 near Red Wings. (Western News file photo)

This is a file photo of wild horses on Highway 97 near Red Wings. (Western News file photo)

‘Disheartening act’: 17 wild horses found shot in area west of Kamloops

The animals were all recently shot; RCMP are investigating

Seventeen wild horses were found shot to death on B.C. Crown land west of Kamloops, sparking an investigation by RCMP.

Tk’emlups Rural RCMP responded to reports of the disturbing sight approximately 65 km west of Kamloops on Friday (March 10).

It’s believed the horses were part of a feral herd known to frequent the area.

The RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section carefully examined the scene, along with a veterinarian and an RCMP livestock investigator.

“The motive behind this disheartening act cannot be confirmed at this point. However, investigators will continue to collect and examine everything available,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

These horses are considered a cultural significance to the local Skeetchestn Band, Grandy added.

Area where the horses were found. (Google)

Anyone with any information is asked to call RCMP livestock sectiond Cpl. Cory Lepine at 250-299-7462, or email cory.lepine@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

