The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

‘Disheartening’: Arrests made after van stolen from daycare in Kelowna

2 are charged with stolen property over $5,000

A van belonging to a Rutland daycare has been recovered after being stolen on April 19, but sustained significant damage.

Two people were arrested on April 21 at around 3a.m. at a gas station on Hwy. 33 by Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team and Police Dog Service, while in possession of the stolen Ford Econovan.

Both the male driver and female passenger are well known to police, and have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The driver is being held in custody until he appears in court on May 8, while the passenger was released from custody.

Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay called the situation “disheartening”.

“The vehicle operated by the suspects belongs to a daycare provider to transport children to various locations, and is now out of service for an extended period of time as a result of the damages the suspects caused to it.”

City of Kelowna

