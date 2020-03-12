FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions
Next story
No cancellations yet for KIJHL playoff games – but that could change

Just Posted

Stolen car involved in Vernon hit and run

Police searching for man who fled scene

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

COVID-19 concerns cancels Vernon’s national ski championships

Safety and health of athletes No. 1 priority for Nordiq Canada and Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club

Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

No cancellations yet for KIJHL playoff games – but that could change

As of 1:30 p.m. March 12 there were no cancellations in the… Continue reading

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland

Municipal staff continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Most Read