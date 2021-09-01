Satellite imagery showing the extent of the burned land from the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire. (Sentinel Playground - Sinergise Ltd.)

Satellite imagery showing the extent of the burned land from the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire. (Sentinel Playground - Sinergise Ltd.)

Disposal of ruined fridges and freezers being offered due to the Nk’Mip fire

Power can be cut in wildfire areas like Shrike Hill which can leave food to spoil

Residents of the Shrike Hills area returning to their homes after evacuating due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire will have an extra large item pick-up for their fridges and freezers.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued a release on Sept. 1 that there would be additional pick-ups on Sept. 2 for freezers or refrigerators that need to be disposed of.

During wildfires, power can be cut off to prevent further risks and to protect electric infrastructure, which can leave homes sitting for long periods of time without power.

READ MORE: Skaha Creek fire near Penticton not growing in size

The freezers and fridges must be emptied out and clean before pick-up.

According to BC Wildfire, the Nk’Mip fire is still listed as out of control, but good progress has been made thanks to the cooler temperatures over recent days.

BC Wildfire did also note there is an active area restriction that there is absolutely no hunting in the restricted area.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Western Hemlock Looper Moths return for a third feast of B.C. foliage
Next story
Missing Chilliwack teen escorted home by ‘angels’ after helicopter crew spots him

Just Posted

A woman wipes a tear in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Aug. 31, during an event that honoured the families and those lives lost to illicit drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens/Black Press)
Enderby among areas with highest overdose death rates

Beachgoers relax in the sun at Kal Lake Beach in Coldstream on July 23, 2020. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Safe to swim at Kal Beach in Coldstream

The air quality statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 31 warned residents of smoky skies for two days. Environment Canada urged people to be mindful of the health effects of wildfire smoke and limit time spent outdoors. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Smoky skies bulletin lifted for Kelowna, Vernon; remains in place for South Okanagan

Coldstream’s Marty Stein (left) has signed with the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres to be a Western Canada scout. Stein spent the last 25 years visiting arenas around North America as a scout with the Detroit Red Wings. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream NHL scout moves from Red Wings to Sabres