(File photo)

District of Coldstream approves proposed tax hike

Coldstream residents will likely see a tax increase of 3.50 per cent

  • Mar. 27, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

“Short term pain for long-term gain” — that’s the sentiment behind the District of Coldstream’s proposed 2018 budget.

During Monday night’s meeting, the District adopted a proposed draft budget that includes a tax rate increase of 3.50 per cent.

According to the district’s director of financial administration, Patricia Higgins, this amounts to approximately $80 per year to the average residential property, or $6.67 per month.

While acknowledging some residents will be upset by the increase, Higgins said it is part of a “proactive” approach to better position the district for the future, and that, comparatively, it is a smaller increase than other municipalities.

Of the funds gleaned from the proposed hike, Higgins said in her report that 1.35 per cent is allocated for infrastructure needs and will allow purchase of “necessary equipment” for parks.

It will also allow the district to put additional funds into their drainage reserve.

The budget has $4,934,950 allocated for Capital Projects in 2018.

The 2018 projects include the Pavement Management Program, Coldstream Creek Bike Path (completion of Phase 3 & new Phase 4), development of a parking lot for the Okanagan Rail Trail, Multiuse Pathway along Kalamalka Road from the City of Vernon boundary to the College, replacement of the Kalavista Sewer Lift Station as well as identified Drainage projects, and replacement of a loader, dump truck and parks equipment.

The sewer rate for 2018 is comprised of a two part calculation. For the first 15 cubic meters of consumption, a flat fee of $94.10 is charged. Once your quarterly consumption exceeds 15 cubic meters, the sewer charge is calculated as a flat fee of $94.10 plus a consumption rate of $2.51 per cubic meter over 15 cubic meters.

A review of the sewer utility revenues and future expenditures will be completed this year, and it is anticipated that there will an increase in the sewer rates in 2019.

The current water rates for residential properties are a base rate, per quarter, of $90, plus a consumption rate which varies between $.82 to $2.46 per cubic meter depending on consumption. It is anticipated that water rates will be increased for 2018 based on discussions taken place at the Regional District office.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
