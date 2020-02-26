District of Lake Country receives financial reporting award

This is the fifth consecutive year that the district has received the award

The District of Lake Country is going above and beyond financially.

The district recently received a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the U.S. and Canada for the year ending Dec. 31, 2018.

“This is the fifth consecutive year that Lake Country has received this award from a professional organization that serves over 19,000 government finance professionals in the US and Canada,” said District of Lake Country mayor James Baker.

“Our finance department team do an excellent job communicating the municipality’s financial story in the spirits of full disclosure.”

In order to receive the reward, a government body must produce a readable and accessible financial report.

The award is valid for one year before the district has to submit a new application to the GFOA to be considered for a new award.

As part of the district’s 2020 budget, a 5.88 per cent property tax increased has been proposed for the average assessed home at $711,000.

To learn more about the financial award, you can visit GFOA’s website.

