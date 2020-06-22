The Ray Kandola Heritage Pier won the Parks Excellence Award. (District of Peachland)

District of Peachland wins Parks Excellence Award

The award is for the district’s Ray Kandola Heritage Pier

The District of Peachland has something big to celebrate.

The B.C. Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) presented the Parks Excellence Award to the district, which recognizes a unique example of excellence in the concept, design and development of parks and open spaces.

The award was for the Ray Kandola Heritage Pier, a 120-metre, wheelchair accessible, multi-use pier that runs parallel to Peachland’s downtown waterfront. As it was built beside Heritage Park, the pier removed accessibility challenges along 13 kilometres of steep waterfront along Okanagan Lake.

The project also involved planting new trees and shoreline restoration using native plant species, after the 2017 flood damaged the area.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said accessibility is important if residents and visitors are to enjoy what the community has to offer.

“This pier gives everyone, including people in wheelchairs and walkers, a chance to better enjoy our beautiful lakeshore,” she said.

BCRPA CEO Rebecca Tunnacliffe said the association is proud to give the award to Peachland.

“This important project has not only increased the vibrancy of Peachland’s downtown, but it has opened up access for all community members to experience the health and wellness benefits of its beautiful waterfront and recreation activities,” she said.

Development of the pier was led by three local community groups: Peachland Sportsmen’s Association, Peachland Lions Club, and Peachland Rotary Club.

READ: Peachland to celebrate Canada Day with virtual races, pop-up mini concerts

READ: Peachland’s art gallery, visitor centre reopen

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm senior ticketed for no valid driver’s licence, no insurance after collision
Next story
Summerland’s Canada Day picnic cancelled

Just Posted

Armstrong 4-H stock sale moooves online

Coronavirus stalls live show, so auction goes virtual for 2020

Vernon school bus talks back on board

Meeting Wednesday to discuss transportation

Above average rainfall in Okanagan-Shuswap a positive for fire season: Environment Canada

As of June 17, rainfall levels already reached the average amount for the entire month

City of Armstrong downgrades water restrictions

Significant improvements allows city to go back to main water source and to Stage 1 restrictions

Water quality advisory rescinded for Okanagan system

Killiney Beach Water System on west side of Okanagan Lake had been under advisory since June 9

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Penticton composer makes donation for medical equipment

Ernst and Colleen Schneider have contributed to equipment purchase for Penticton Regional Hospital

District of Peachland wins Parks Excellence Award

The award is for the district’s Ray Kandola Heritage Pier

Salmon Arm senior ticketed for no valid driver’s licence, no insurance after collision

RCMP respond to two motor-vehicle incidents on same day

Summerland’s Canada Day picnic cancelled

Flag-raising ceremony and speeches from dignitaries will be shown on video

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show

Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020

Most Read