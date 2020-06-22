District of Peachland wins Parks Excellence Award

The award is for the district’s Ray Kandola Heritage Pier

The Ray Kandola Heritage Pier won the Parks Excellence Award. (District of Peachland)

The District of Peachland has something big to celebrate.

The B.C. Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) presented the Parks Excellence Award to the district, which recognizes a unique example of excellence in the concept, design and development of parks and open spaces.

The award was for the Ray Kandola Heritage Pier, a 120-metre, wheelchair accessible, multi-use pier that runs parallel to Peachland’s downtown waterfront. As it was built beside Heritage Park, the pier removed accessibility challenges along 13 kilometres of steep waterfront along Okanagan Lake.

The project also involved planting new trees and shoreline restoration using native plant species, after the 2017 flood damaged the area.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said accessibility is important if residents and visitors are to enjoy what the community has to offer.

“This pier gives everyone, including people in wheelchairs and walkers, a chance to better enjoy our beautiful lakeshore,” she said.

BCRPA CEO Rebecca Tunnacliffe said the association is proud to give the award to Peachland.

“This important project has not only increased the vibrancy of Peachland’s downtown, but it has opened up access for all community members to experience the health and wellness benefits of its beautiful waterfront and recreation activities,” she said.

Development of the pier was led by three local community groups: Peachland Sportsmen’s Association, Peachland Lions Club, and Peachland Rotary Club.

