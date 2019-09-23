District pulls plug on Vernon’s Xerendipity Garden

The popular garden will be no more as control is reverted back to City of Vernon

The Xerendipity Garden is shutting its door after 13 years of demonstrating environmentally sustainable practices in its small nook between the Okanagan Science Centre and the Arts Centre in Polson Park.

But the Regional District of North Okanagan will not be renewing its lease for the space. Control and maintenance of the area will be reverted back to the City of Vernon.

The space, which was used by students and the general public, has provided enjoyment and opportunities to discover and learn through formal workshops, signage and independent tours. But now its fencing, composters, storage units and signs will be taken down.

Trees, shrubs, plants and pathways will remain in place until changes are made by the city.

The RDNO said it’s unknown at this time what the City of Vernon intends to do with the space in the long-term, but plans to incorporate the specific garden space into the rest of Polson Park will begin early next month.

READ MORE: Coldstream municipal workers vote in favour of strike

READ MORE: Woman arrested after allegedly attacking Vernon business owner

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.