Ditch the tent for a glampsite at Vernon ranch

It’s not the type of camping that Cornelius O’Keefe ever had the luxury of enjoying. But glamping is coming to his namesake ranch.

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch is setting up sites complete with canvas tents, full beds, composting toilets and solar-heated outdoor showers.

“We are hoping to have the first two open by the end of August,” Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks said

The first of the glamping spots, situated where the flat track used to be, will be the Prospectors Tent and Bell Tent.

Glamping includes the unique accommodations access to the ranch.

While it is starting small, the goal is to end up with 10 glamping sites in total.

“Each year we keep applying for grants and as the project evolves we will keep improving it,” Franks said.

“We are phasing out the RVs to open up the glamping.”

There are still currently six RV sites open, down from the 10 permitted at the ranch, due to COVID-19 distancing requirements.

“If anyone has a lead on a wagon, we d love to put a wagon in there as well,” Franks said.

