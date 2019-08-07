House of Rose Winery, located on Garner Road in Kelowna. (submitted)

Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

This is the one time you get to be a diva and no one will say you’re being dramatic.

House of Rose Winery is hosting Diva Day on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Wine and pampering go so well together,” said Nikhita Dhanday, events coordinator for the winery. “We hope that every Diva in town will come out and enjoy the afternoon while helping to raise funds for NOW Canada.”

The event will feature live music from Double Sharp, a local blues duo, a food truck, activities and around 20 vendors.

Numerology, speed coaching, shopping, chocolate sampling are just a few of the vendors, prepped and ready to pamper attendees.

READ MORE: We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

READ MORE: One suspect identified, City Park beach evacuated for ‘suspicious device’

“Getting pampered is the perfect way to help raise funds to help women and youth,” said Liz Talbot, executive director of NOW Canada.

NOW Canada has operated since 1998 and provides front-line programs and services for women and youth who have experienced addictions, abuse, sexual exploitation and mental health challenges.

This is one of many events that the House of Rose Winery holds in support of charity.

Some of their past charity events included Harry Paw-ter Day, where the winery invited guests to dress their dogs up in Harry Potter attire to fundraise for the BC SPCA, as well as a Hot Dog race, which featured dogs racing around the winery wearing wiener costumes.

Diva Day welcomes families and dogs and it is free to attend.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information
Next story
VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Just Posted

Vernon willing to work with housing project developer

City issues clarifications on next steps in dispute over Highlands of East Hill project’s shutdown

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

MS Society closes Vernon doors

After 20 years of service, the local group is no longer

Overflow crowd causes Spallumcheen hearing adjournment

Full house inside chambers for hearing on proposed adventure park; many more fill hallway

UPDATE: Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Classic car bursts into flames in Vernon

A classic Oldsmobile caught on fire on Fulton Road Tuesday

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

BC SPCA provides tips to help pets beat the heat

Warnings issued about summer hazards from sun, insects and other animals

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Okanagan Sun shine with season-opener win

The Sun beat the Kamloops Bronocs 26-3 on Aug. 3

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Diva Day at Okanagan winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

Most Read