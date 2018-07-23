School teacher John Keeley, pictured here in 2001, has been reported missing from Lumby. (VSS 2001 Yearbook image)

Dive search concluded, teacher still missing near Lumby

John Keeley, 58, was reported missing following a kayak excursion near Mabel Lake Wednesday, July 18

Despite the conclusion of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team’s search, resources will continue to be spent in search of a missing Vernon teacher.

John Keeley, 58-years-old, was reported missing July 18 after he failed to return for dinner following a kayaking excursion in the Mabel Lake area near Lumby.

“There was a search conducted by the underwater team,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau. “As the water quality was good, the search area was expanded with negative results, unfortunately. The dive team has now concluded their search.”

Related: Search escalates for missing school teacher

However, according to Linteau, an aerial team is scheduled to resume their search of the area Thursday, July 26. Vernon Search and Rescue will also continue their search later in the week.

Linteau said the location of the dive team’s search was conducted based on witness’ account.

Keeley reportedly left his home at about 1:30 p.m. July 18. Police located his locked vehicle near the 22-kilometre marker of the Mabel Lake forest service road. His kayak was found unoccupied on the lake.

A teacher at Vernon Secondary School and formerly at Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby, Keeley is described as Caucasian, six-foot-two and 181 pounds with a bald head and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has any information regarding Keeley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lumby RCMP at 250-547-2151.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault
Next story
Coal dust blowing from rail cars in Shuswap prompts project

Just Posted

Crash closes Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive to southbound traffic

Two ambulances called to the scene of two vehicle incident July 23

Dive search concluded, teacher still missing near Lumby

John Keeley, 58, was reported missing following a kayak excursion near Mabel Lake Wednesday, July 18

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash

Accident occurred near Upper Room Mission July 23, patient in unknown condition

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Penticton Indian Band lifts evac alert

Mount Conkle wildfire being consistently held

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

The nomination deadline for the Commercial Building Awards competition is fast approaching

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Coal dust blowing from rail cars in Shuswap prompts project

CP Rail, Teck Resources Ltd. say they’ll spray rail cars from a mobile water station near Revelstoke

Vernon Public Art Gallery sees four new exhibitions

Opening reception is Thursday, July 26 at 6 p.m.

Drone halts firefighting efforts in B.C. Interior

The drone also forced other firefighting aircraft to divert from the area

Most Read