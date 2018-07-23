Dive search concluded, teacher still missing near Lumby

School teacher John Keeley, pictured here in 2001, has been reported missing from Lumby. (VSS 2001 Yearbook image)

Despite the conclusion of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team’s search, resources will continue to be spent in search of a missing Vernon teacher.

John Keeley, 58-years-old, was reported missing July 18 after he failed to return for dinner following a kayaking excursion in the Mabel Lake area near Lumby.

“There was a search conducted by the underwater team,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau. “As the water quality was good, the search area was expanded with negative results, unfortunately. The dive team has now concluded their search.”

Related: Search escalates for missing school teacher

However, according to Linteau, an aerial team is scheduled to resume their search of the area Thursday, July 26. Vernon Search and Rescue will also continue their search later in the week.

Linteau said the location of the dive team’s search was conducted based on witness’ account.

Keeley reportedly left his home at about 1:30 p.m. July 18. Police located his locked vehicle near the 22-kilometre marker of the Mabel Lake forest service road. His kayak was found unoccupied on the lake.

A teacher at Vernon Secondary School and formerly at Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby, Keeley is described as Caucasian, six-foot-two and 181 pounds with a bald head and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has any information regarding Keeley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lumby RCMP at 250-547-2151.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.