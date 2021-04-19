‘Do not occupy’ order lifted, residents of West Kelowna apartment allowed to return home

A strange odour at a West Kelowna apartment building prompted the evacuation of 150 residents on Sunday morning, April 18. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Residents are returning to a West Kelowna apartment building on Monday evening (April 19) after more than a day of not being allowed into their homes due to a strange smell.

Tenants of an apartment building at 3623 Elliot Road woke up to blaring alarms at 4 a.m. on Sunday. Later that day, the building was deemed unsafe and the city issued a “do not occupy” order on the property. Residents were directed to register with an Emergency Support Services station set up at Royal LePage Arena while the building was inspected.

While the cause of the scent remains undetermined, the building has now been deemed safe for people to return home.

“The building owner has provided a satisfactory assurance from a qualified environmental professional as required under the city bylaw. The report states that following their investigation and monitoring, the building is safe to occupy,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

