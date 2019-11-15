Image by Enrique Meseguer from Pixabay

Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Seasonal affective disorder can result in mood and health changes

Abbotsford has some dreary, rainy weather ahead, and that can make for a sour mood in many people.

The B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says, for others, the seasonal changes – including less daylight and a drop in temperature – can bring on a more profound form of the blues known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Here are some signs that you might have SAD:

  • you feel like sleeping all the time or have trouble getting a good night’s sleep
  • you’re tired all the time, making it difficult to carry out daily tasks
  • your appetite has changed, in particular more cravings for sugary and starchy foods
  • you’re gaining weight
  • you feel sad, guilty and down on yourself
  • you feel hopeless
  • you feel irritable
  • you’re avoiding people or activities you used to enjoy
  • you feel tense and stressed

The CMHA recommends talking to your doctor if some of these feelings seem to happen each year.

The treatments for SAD include light therapy, medication, counselling and self-help measures such as exercise and a healthy diet.

Visit cha.bc.ca for more information.

RELATED: Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

RELATED: ‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help
Next story
Venezuela’s decline poses challenges for Liberal minority government

Just Posted

Vernon realtors throw party, raise money for local teens

O’Keefe 3 Percent Realty raised $2,475 for Teen Junction

Piper’s swan song at Vernon Remembrance Day ceremony

Founder of Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band hangs his hat

Vernon council to boost speed limit on problematic roadway

Despite crash records, fatalities and opposition from staff and residents, speed limits could rise

Stagnant Vernon school library gets a boost with books

Mission Hill Elementary recipient of Indigo’s Love of Reading Adopt a School Program

Business savy volunteers sought in North Okanagan

Community Futures looking for members to join advisory panel, board and loans committee

Experience winter magic in Armstrong the old fashioned way

Horse Drawn Okanagan sleigh rides to run through December

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

Thirty-eight per cent of the sexual assault reports in 2018 were deemed “unfounded” by RCMP

Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

Retail prices off-putting to some, but businesses finding supportive clientele

Kelowna mayor apologizes for initial reaction to sexual assault statistics

The mayor issued the statement after he came under heavy fire from a sexual assault survivor

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

Most Read