Regional District of Central Okanagan Dog Ambassadors are back to educating and informing dog owners this summer. Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan

Dog ambassadors return to popular Okanagan dog-spots

The Regional Dsitrict of Central Okanagan Dog Ambassadors return this summer

Who let the dog ambassadors out?

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Dog Ambassadors are back this summer to help patrol and help dog owners and visitors in the Okanagan.

The bright-coloured-shirt ambassadors will be stopping by local beaches, parks and walkways to act as a resource for dogs and their owners. Ambassadors will inform pet-owners on dog ownership bylaws and the My Dog Matters program.

Throughout the summer from Lake Country to Peachland, the dog ambassadors will help with leashes and treats, as well as information on dog-friendly parks and beaches that are helpful to visitors to the Okanagan.

Ambassadors can also help to ensure all dog licenses are valid.

Dog owners are reminded that all dogs must be licensed, and that they are responsible for properly cleaning and disposing the dog waste.

More information can be found at regionaldistrict.com/dogs.

