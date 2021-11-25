A photo of the owner with their dogs that were involved in the attack at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16. (Facebook.com/Kelowna Alert)

A photo of the owner with their dogs that were involved in the attack at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16. (Facebook.com/Kelowna Alert)

Dog attack at West Kelowna park results in 2 dogs seized

Authorities continue to search for the other two dogs involved in the incident

A dog attack that took place at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16 has resulted in two dogs being seized, while authorities continue to search for the other two involved in the incident.

West Kelowna RCMP confirmed that police assisted the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) in seizing two dogs on Thursday (Nov. 25).

RDCO manager of protective services David Gazley said that an investigation into the incident also led officials to the owner of two of the four dogs involved in the attack. Both dogs are being held in the RDCO’s dog pound facility as the investigation continues.

According to Gazley, the owner initially provided a false identity to authorities on the day of the attack.

“I can confirm that the person that we have now is not the identity left with us,” said Gazley.

As for the two other dogs that are missing, he said that authorities believe that they are in the custody of the dogs’ other owners. The RDCO and West Kelowna RCMP have each launched their own investigations into the incident.

Gazley added that the victim of the attack sustained serious injuries, including numerous dog bites and required medical attention as a result.

READ MORE: Police, family appeal for help in finding vulnerable man, missing in West Kelowna

READ MORE: West Kelowna Christmas events returning for the holidays

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Highway 1 to reopen in Fraser Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday
Next story
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Greater Victoria man moved to Vancouver

Just Posted

B.C. Cancer Society representative Kate De Kruif (front row, centre) holds a cheque for $800 from the Vernon Panthers’ senior and junior varsity football teams. The money was raised by both squads in October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – through concession sales and draws at the teams’ home games at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. IContributed)
Vernon Panthers football squads go pink raising cancer funds

Jesse Lafontaine is one of 11 Canadians who were awarded Rhodes Scholarships and will head to Oxford University in October 2022. (Contributed)
Med student from Vernon named 2022 Rhodes scholar

Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed) Horsey Ladies Okanagan members Elspeth Manning, Sheila Sperling, Dana Martin, Nancy Roman, Donna McNab, Lisa Warren and Kathy Mydske prepare to pick the winners of the 12 prize bucket draws. (Contributed)
Farm animal sanctuary receives $5,000 donation from Horsey Ladies Okanagan

Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderkooi stopped 35 shots Wednesday, Nov. 24, in a 5-2 Silverbacks BCHL win over the Vernon Vipers at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Image)
Tassy takes BCHL scoring lead in Salmon Arm win over Vernon Vipers