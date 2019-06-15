A West Kelowna family’s dog was reported to have been bitten by a rattlesnake in Rose Valley Trails on June 14. Photo: Hiking Addiction website

UPDATE: Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna “going to be OK”

The dog, Bella, is recovering after being bitten on a hike in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna family’s beloved canine is going to be OK after a rattlesnake bite.

The family took to social media to warn other hikers and bikers at the Rose Valley Trails to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes after their dog, Bella, was bitten early Friday morning.

The family reported that Bella has been given two doses of anti-venom and is now recovering.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grievance dismissed: Kelowna bus driver loses case after texting on job
Next story
Jury finds Kelowna man guilty of second-degree murder

Just Posted

Buffy Sainte-Marie added to Spotlight series

Tickets are available now

Possible water restrictions in Vernon

RDNO staff will be monitoring weather conditions, reservoir levels, and customer water demand on a weekly basis to assess whether higher water restrictions are necessary

Kal Crystal Waters Trail now open in Vernon

This new Vernon trail connects college with rail trail and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

Vernon students beat heat with bubble suits, giant waterslide

Clarence Fulton Secondary School students held their Hawaiian day celebration on June 12

PHOTOS: Enderby grads paint the town — and themselves

Students spray painted the street outside A.L. Fortune on June 14 to celebrate graduation

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Grievance dismissed: Kelowna bus driver loses case after texting on job

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Jury finds Kelowna man guilty of second-degree murder

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

UPDATE: Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna “going to be OK”

The dog, Bella, is recovering after being bitten on a hike in West Kelowna

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Most Read