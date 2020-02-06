Dog fights for life after attack in Armstrong

GoFundMe campaign kicks off for two-year-old Bichon

A two-year-old Bichon named Fynn is fighting for his life after being attacked in Armstrong in Vernon. (Facebook)

Two-year-old Fynn, a beloved Bichon, is in critical condition after being attacked in Armstrong Monday.

“He had been missing for approximately four hours,” owner Liesa Herdman Smith wrote.

But after searching tirelessly and posting to Facebook groups for lost pets, a neighbour brought the dog to the home just before dark, soaked in blood.

“He was blood soaked, hypothermic and barely alive,” Smith wrote. “We rushed him to Armstrong Vet clinic where he was seen briefly.”

Due to the severity of Fynn’s injuries, an IV was inserted and he was rushed to Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna where he currently remains in critical condition.

“He has two fractured vertebrae in his neck, deep bite marks, lacerations to his neck… and displaced bones in his throat,” she wrote.

The small white dog requires surgery to repair his fractured vertebrae — injuries sustained from being “viciously shook.”

An update, provided yesterday, said Fynn’s trachea sustained a small tear and should be able to heal on its own.

“The big challenge now is supporting his neck.”

The family is expecting Fynn to be hospitalized for a minimum four-to-eight nights.

“Our vet bills have already exceeded $3,000,” Smith wrote. “Which only covers tonight.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Fynn and in one day $1,520 has been raised of the $4,000 goal.

“We are feeling very overwhelmed by the rapidly accumulating and unexpected vet costs of being in a critical-care hospital,” Smith wrote on the campaign. “Any support to help in Fynn’s recovery would be greatly appreciated.”

