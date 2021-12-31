Dog control bylaws for Ranchero, Falkland, Deep Creek, Silver Creek in effect Jan. 1

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District voted on the bylaws on Aug. 19, 2021

Residents of Ranchero, Deep Creek, Silver Creek and Falkland, as well as Gardom Lake and the Salmon Valley, will have access to dog control services in the new year.

On Dec. 30, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued a reminder to Electoral Area D communities that the services begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

On Aug. 19, the CSRD’s board unanimously supported two bylaws extending dog control service from just Ranchero to the entirety of Electoral Area D.

However, dog licenses will not be not required under the new bylaws.

The bylaws provide provisions for dealing with aggressive dogs, as well as roaming dogs or dogs barking excessively. There is, however, an exemption for “livestock guardian dogs on properties classified as farms under the Assessment Act.”

The implementation of dog control services will cost the average taxpayer $24.37 per year, according to the CSRD.

When dog control services begin, dog complaints can be reported online on the CSRD’s website, or by phone at 250-833-3436.

