Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are looking for the driver of a Ford pickup truck who hit and killed a dog on the Tk’emlups te Sécwépemc reserve on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the hit and run occurred at 12:15 p.m. on a portion of a private driveway in the 1000-block of Chief Louie Way.

“The owner of the dog saw the suspect vehicle fully cross the centre line before hitting the dog at the top of his driveway,” Shelkie said. “After hitting the dog, the vehicle stopped briefly, then headed west.”

The German shepherd belonged to Morning-Star Peters, who posted about the death on Facebook.

“The man stopped for a minute, saw he hit our dog and left when my husband came out the door,” Peters said. “He was going over 100 km/h, on his phone. We assume this was on purpose as he was on the complete other side of the road.”

Peters said her puppy weighed 53 pounds and that the truck may have some damage on its front end.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of our fur baby, but it could have been anyone or anything this man hit,” Peters said. “We need people that drive like him off the road.”

The driver is a white man between 45 and 50 years of age. He was wearing a black hat and sunglasses and appeared to be clean-shaven. He was driving a newer, white Ford F150 crew cab with a black tonneau cover. The vehicle may have had black pinstriping down the side.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

