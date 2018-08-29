The owner’s dog died and this motorhome at Pierre’s Point was destroyed in an early morning fire on Aug. 29. Photo contributed.

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

No humans were injured but a pet died in an early morning fire at Pierre’s Point Campground.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley says firefighters from Hall 4 in Gleneden responded to a 5:32 a.m. call reporting a camper/trailer fire on Aug. 29.

“They arrived to a fully involved motor home with adjacent trailers being compromised,” Shirley says of two nearby units that sustained minimal damage. “They knocked it down quickly and although no one was injured, a dog perished in the fire.”

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

While the fire started towards the rear of the motor home, Shirley says there is no indication of the cause.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious and is under investigation by the fire department.

