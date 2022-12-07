Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Dog house goes up in flames in Oliver

All members of the family, including the dog, are safe after crews quickly extinguished the blaze

A fire destroyed a dog house in Oliver on Wednesday morning and damaged the exterior of a nearby home.

Crews responded to the blaze off McKinney Road at 6:45 a.m., arriving to the scene of a dog house up in flames.

The fire also burned up the side of the home but crews extinguished it before it could advance to the interior.

There was only damage to the home’s exterior, according to the Oliver Fire Department.

Crews were on scene for about one hour and all members of the family, as well as the dog, are safe.

Rob Graham from Oliver Fire has not confirmed whether or not the incident is suspicious.

READ MORE: Second fire on derelict Oliver property this year destroys transient camp

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking Newsfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development
Next story
‘We light this fire to remember them’: Kelowna remembers Polytechnique shooting 33 years later

Just Posted

Lisa Davis, owner of Pawsitively Canine, is the first trainer in the region to earn BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation. (Contributed)
Gone to the dogs: Coldstream trainer makes pawsitive tracks

A new 90-bed long term care facility will be constructed behind the existing Creekside Landing in Vernon, announced by MLA Harwinder Sandhu earlier this spring. Sandhu has been appointed parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Seniors have Vernon-Monashee MLA working for them

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are ready to kick off the 2022 Counter-Attack initiative, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)
North Okanagan RCMP discover open liquor, unregistered vehicle in suspected impaired

Candesca performs at the Vernon Community Music School Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Candesca brings Christmas concert to Vernon