The Dartmouth dog park in Penticton is dusty and lacks shade. A group has formed to seek improvements to existing parks and add parks as well. (Jane Thornthwaite photo)

The Dartmouth dog park in Penticton is dusty and lacks shade. A group has formed to seek improvements to existing parks and add parks as well. (Jane Thornthwaite photo)

Dog lovers looking to bark up the right tree for better off-leash Penticton parks

People for Penticton Pets are going in front of council to ask for improvements

People in Penticton love their dogs. More than, 5,000 of the city’s four-legged friends were registered by April 2022.

It’s this love that created a group of concerned dog owners to form a committee and go in front of city council on Tuesday to advocate for improvements to the existing off-leash dog parks. The group is also hoping to add a dog park-beach combo to the city’s assets.

Penticton City Council will hear from the People for Penticton Pets at the Aug.15 committee of the whole.

The group said it wants to work with the city on improving the look and safety of the existing dog parks, many of which “are dust bowls with no trees for shade.”

The group is also asking council to allocate additional land for a large, well-maintained, accessible dog beach and park combination.

People for Penticton Pets are planning on applying for Connected Community Capital program funding and are seeking the council’s endorsement.

They would also like to see the city relax seasonal regulations for off-leash from Sept. 15 to May 1, such as the situation at several parks in Summerland.

Another goal is to establish a small dog beach, with suggestions for a beach on the other side of the SS Sicamous.

Letter: Penticton dog parks in desperate need of upgrades

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsPenticton

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 in hospital after helicopter crash near Mabel Lake
Next story
Vernon Council primer: Geese and Kin Race Track update

Just Posted

Emergency crews on scene at 34th Street in Vernon, where a person on a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Police seeking sedan involved in Vernon pedestrian hit-and-run

(BC Wildfire Service)
Increased activity expected this week on East Adams Lake fire

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body in a parked vehicle at a Vernon business Saturday, Aug. 12. (Black Press file photo)
Body discovered in vehicle at Vernon business

Two people were killed in an August 2022 crash on Highway 97 near the Army Camp. (Morning Star file photo)
Charges laid in Vernon crash that killed grandparents one year ago