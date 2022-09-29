Dog missing from serious crash that closed Highway 97 near Penticton

Kaleden residents are asked to keep their eyes out for Boomer, a friendly black lab who ran from the RV involved in the serious crash Thursday morning. (Facebook)

People living in the Kaleden area are asked to keep their eyes out for Boomer, a five-year-old black Labrador-mastiff dog that ran out of the RV involved in the serious crash that closed Highway 97 on Thursday.

Holly Solosth posted on various Facebook groups that her aunt and uncle were in the motorhome accident on Highway 97 by the weigh scales.

Their dog was inside the motorhome and ran out after the crash.

Boomer, who also goes by Boom Boom, is friendly but might be in shock or scared, said Solosth. The area where the crash occurred on Highway 97, is in a deeply wooded and mountain area.

If you have seen or have Boomer, call 604-832-0006.

The crash occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m. in the south lanes of Highway 97 on Sept. 29. DriveBC is indicating that the highway won’t be open again until 6 p.m. Drivers were being detoured at Channel Parkway most of the day.

It’s not known if there were injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

