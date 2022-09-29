Kaleden residents are asked to keep their eyes out for Boomer, a friendly black lab who ran from the RV involved in the serious crash Thursday morning. (Facebook)

Kaleden residents are asked to keep their eyes out for Boomer, a friendly black lab who ran from the RV involved in the serious crash Thursday morning. (Facebook)

Dog missing from serious crash that closed Highway 97 near Penticton

Black lab named Boomer ran from the RV involved in crash

People living in the Kaleden area are asked to keep their eyes out for Boomer, a five-year-old black Labrador-mastiff dog that ran out of the RV involved in the serious crash that closed Highway 97 on Thursday.

Holly Solosth posted on various Facebook groups that her aunt and uncle were in the motorhome accident on Highway 97 by the weigh scales.

Their dog was inside the motorhome and ran out after the crash.

Boomer, who also goes by Boom Boom, is friendly but might be in shock or scared, said Solosth. The area where the crash occurred on Highway 97, is in a deeply wooded and mountain area.

If you have seen or have Boomer, call 604-832-0006.

The crash occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m. in the south lanes of Highway 97 on Sept. 29. DriveBC is indicating that the highway won’t be open again until 6 p.m. Drivers were being detoured at Channel Parkway most of the day.

It’s not known if there were injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

READ MORE: Serious crash closes Highway 97 in Kaleden

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Death under investigation at Okanagan correctional facility, days after man charged with Kelowna theft and attempted murder, dies
Next story
Vernon students join hands for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Vernon’s newly implemented curbside organics collection program has diverted more than 1,300 tonnes of kitchen and yard waste away from the landfill. (City of Vernon photo)
Compost program diverts 1,300 tonnes from Vernon landfill in first 4 months

Incumbent councillors Christine LeMaire (from left), Joe Van Tienhoven and Todd York are looking to keep their seats in the Oct. 15 municipal election. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen councillors look to continue focus, dedication

Jazmin Robins-Swanson, nine, performed a dance while wearing a traditional dress at Orange Shirt Day at BX Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon students join hands for Truth and Reconciliation

Mark Olsen hopes to earn a second term as a Vernon School District trustee. (Contributed)
Vernon school trustee seeks second term

Pop-up banner image