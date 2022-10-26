Chase RCMP investigate car crashes (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Dog reunited with owner following crash on Trans-Canada near Chase

Two seperate crashes involved dogs happened on the Trans-Canada near Chase in October

Two separate vehicle collisions on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase involved dogs over the last month.

The first single-vehicle crash took place about 6 p.m. on Oct. 5, when a driver swerved to miss a dog on the road. The vehicle left the highway, crashed into a large sign and then into a ditch.

Bystanders who witnesses the crash helped to look for a dog, but one person wandered onto private property that had a “no trespassing sign.”

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, the owner of the property was startled to find someone near his home, so they threatened the person with a bat and called 911.

The 911 call-taker realized what was happening and was able to de-escalate the situation until police arrived.

Officers arrived on scene and had the vehicle towed. No one was reportedly injured in the incident; however, the dog could not be located.

Then on Oct. 24, RCMP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Chase.

Kennedy said someone was attempting to call 911 to report an erratic driver when the vehicle, a white Mini Cooper, crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep hit a ditch and flipped several times. The driver was not seriously injured but their dog was ejected through the shattered sunroof and could not be found.

Officers discovered the driver of the Mini Cooper suffered a medical emergency before the collision and had to be taken to hospital.

However, the dog was spotted running along the highway the next day and was reunited with its owner.

